FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital Power Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.49. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CPX. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.59.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$44.29 on Friday. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$45.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.56.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total transaction of C$521,107.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

