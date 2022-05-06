FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter.
TSE:IMG opened at C$2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74.
In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
