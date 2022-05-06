FY2022 Earnings Estimate for IAMGOLD Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter.

IMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.14.

TSE:IMG opened at C$2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$72,240. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

