FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Issued By KeyCorp

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.40.

Get ITT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. ITT has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 232.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.