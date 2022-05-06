FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Moderna, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Moderna in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $26.52 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $25.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Moderna stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. Moderna has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,054 shares of company stock valued at $31,654,684 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 19.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

