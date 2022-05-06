FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $7.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.
Shares of EL opened at $237.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $227.49 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.48.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,394,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.
Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Estée Lauder Companies (EL)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.