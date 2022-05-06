FY2022 Earnings Estimate for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $7.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.51. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.95.

Shares of EL opened at $237.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $227.49 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 573,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,394,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.