FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Issued By Barrington Research

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) – Barrington Research decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cimpress in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 36.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cimpress by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

