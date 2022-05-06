FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $14.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.72. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $77.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $17,129,000. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.