FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Rattler Midstream LP Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rattler Midstream in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.13.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.39 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 3.11. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

