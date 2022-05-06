FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.95.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $237.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.48. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $227.49 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.