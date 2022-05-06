FY2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

BRY stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.