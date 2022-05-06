FY2022 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for EQT in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.72.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

EQT opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EQT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EQT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in EQT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

