FY2022 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.68). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESPR. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 259,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

