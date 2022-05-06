FY2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Lifted by National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

