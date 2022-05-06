FY2022 EPS Estimates for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $186.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

