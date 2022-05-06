FY2022 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Decreased by SVB Leerink

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXGN. Guggenheim upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,953.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $74,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,507.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,091 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

