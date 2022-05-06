FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Lowered by Analyst

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PFE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $48.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $272.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,391,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,566,000 after purchasing an additional 591,086 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

