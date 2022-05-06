FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Lifted by KeyCorp

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.09.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

NYSE:SEE opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 424.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,279,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,682 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

