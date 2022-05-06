FY2022 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.00.

TSE TRI opened at C$121.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$111.72 and a 52-week high of C$156.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$132.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.79. The firm has a market cap of C$59.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total value of C$632,847.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,198.07. Also, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,582,415.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

