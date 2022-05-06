FY2022 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Woodward in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the technology company will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $105.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Woodward by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

