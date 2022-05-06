FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amryt Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

AMYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Maxim Group cut their price target on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of AMYT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 38,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,240. Amryt Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the rare cholesterol disorder.

