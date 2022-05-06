FY2023 EPS Estimates for Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Doman Building Materials Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.89.

TSE:DBM traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.13. 43,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,195. The firm has a market cap of C$618.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.68. Doman Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$9.85.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$618.37 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. This is an increase from Doman Building Materials Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

