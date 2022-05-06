FY2023 EPS Estimates for Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Seiko Epson in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seiko Epson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Seiko Epson (Get Rating)
Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.
