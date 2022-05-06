FY2023 EPS Estimates for Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Seiko Epson in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seiko Epson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SEKEY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,553. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Seiko Epson (Get Rating)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.