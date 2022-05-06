FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Clorox Company Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clorox in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $5.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.62. 5,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,241. Clorox has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $90,725,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after buying an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

