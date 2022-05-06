FY2024 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Decreased by Analyst

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRPT. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,259. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.04 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $183.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.