FY2025 EPS Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IVERIC bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ISEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of ISEE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,033. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock worth $3,151,931 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,004,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,242 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

