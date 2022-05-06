Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.55.

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $44.21. 7,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,655. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.45%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

