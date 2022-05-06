GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($35.79) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.93 ($45.19).

ETR G1A traded up €0.23 ($0.24) on Friday, reaching €36.49 ($38.41). 312,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.58. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($51.11).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

