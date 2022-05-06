GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($57.89) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.93 ($45.19).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.23 ($0.24) during trading on Friday, reaching €36.49 ($38.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €41.58. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a 12-month high of €48.55 ($51.11). The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

