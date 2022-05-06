GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €30.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €46.00 ($48.42) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($35.79) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.93 ($45.19).

G1A stock traded up €0.23 ($0.24) on Friday, hitting €36.49 ($38.41). 312,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($35.02) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($51.11). The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

