Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Price Target Increased to C$1.85 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.60 to C$1.85 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of GENGF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Gear Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.
