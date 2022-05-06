Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target Raised to CHF 581 at Morgan Stanley

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $593.67.

GBERY opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. Geberit has a 12 month low of $53.48 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.8132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

