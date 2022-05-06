Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target Raised to CHF 581 at Morgan Stanley

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $593.67.
GBERY opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. Geberit has a 12 month low of $53.48 and a 12 month high of $84.67.
Geberit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geberit (GBERY)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.