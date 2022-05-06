Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

NYSE GNK opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $978.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $46,761.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,422,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,265,000 after buying an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,905,000 after buying an additional 207,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

