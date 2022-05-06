Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will post $92.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.64 million to $103.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $84.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $399.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.16 million to $435.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $395.40 million, with estimates ranging from $378.60 million to $426.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

GNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 62.76%.

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after purchasing an additional 207,637 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,385 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.