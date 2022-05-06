Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Increases Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $978.40 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.85. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $199,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $279,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

