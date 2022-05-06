Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

GNK stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

