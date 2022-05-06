Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $561.00 at Guggenheim

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 115.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.90.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $260.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,900,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,466 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.