General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Update

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $239.24 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.70.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

