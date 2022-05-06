Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

GENI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.65.

NYSE GENI traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 40,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

