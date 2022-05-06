Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $55.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.71.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Genpact alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,204,000 after buying an additional 787,973 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,029,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,933,000 after buying an additional 465,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,911,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,410,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,018,000 after buying an additional 573,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. Genpact has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.