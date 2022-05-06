Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on G. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Genpact by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,204,000 after purchasing an additional 787,973 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $918,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.8% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 12,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

