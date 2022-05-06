Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.325-4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.38 billion.

Shares of G stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.15. 22,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,493. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

