Gerhard Paul Fettweis Sells 491 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $17,744.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,806.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NATI opened at $34.82 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Instruments (NATI)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.