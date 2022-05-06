Gerhard Paul Fettweis Sells 491 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $17,744.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,806.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NATI opened at $34.82 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.