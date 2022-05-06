Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NYSE GIL opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $533,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

