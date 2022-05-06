Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 21.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

NYSE:GIL opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,625,000 after purchasing an additional 668,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

