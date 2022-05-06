Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.

Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.