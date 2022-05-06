Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th.
Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $43.63.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.18.
About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
