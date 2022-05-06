Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.217 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$40.46 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$40.23 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$913.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.1799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

GIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.22.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.