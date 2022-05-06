GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $44.39 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 85.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

