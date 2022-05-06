Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.21.

GBT stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,989. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 383,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 596,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 180,182 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

