Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

NYSE GPN opened at $125.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $202.84.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

