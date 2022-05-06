Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,522. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $320.08 million, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.82%.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,357.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $47,888.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $710,169. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. 31.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

